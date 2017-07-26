Chef Liu delights taste buds at Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast

Chef Liu Cunshuang at Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast





The dog days of summer are here, and Chef Liu Cunshuang (Ace Liu) at the Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast has got you covered. Why suffer in the heat when you can sit in the cool and quiet surroundings of the Marriott's restaurant and enjoy refreshing Cantonese inspired dishes?



Hailing from Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, formerly known as Canton, Chef Liu is the newest addition to the Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast's capable staff. Using his expertise in Cantonese cuisine, he has fashioned a new summer menu, including decadent blueberry yogurt made fresh every day from the best ingredients, which nourishes and refreshes the body during the oppressive summer heat.



Chef Liu comes to the table with a wealth of knowledge that spans more than 20 years in some of the most prestigious hotels in China, including the Marriott Shenzhen and Shangri La in Guangdong. Every dish on his menu has health properties from skin rejuvenation with his Cantonese inspired fish soup, to cooling and refreshing elements from the white carrots and other delicious vegetable and meat dishes.



Each dish is made with the highest quality ingredients, the majority of which are sourced locally and handpicked for their flavor and health properties by the chef himself.



According to Chef Liu, when conceptualizing each dish, he makes sure they follow a ratio of health benefits combining taste and appearance. He said at least 70 percent of each of his creations is healthy, while the remaining 30 percent is based on taste and overall presentation. When asked why he does not prepare strictly Cantonese food, Chef Liu said he wanted to give guests a wider variety of dishes with all the health benefits of Cantonese food.



"I have to make sure each dish is nutritious," he said. "I have traveled to many parts of China and have tried different types of food, so I know the various types of flavors from each region to encapsulate in my dishes."



In Chinese cuisine, soup is always the starter during a meal. It is the curtain raiser. It prepares the stomach and sets the stage for the guest to enjoy the meal to come. So, it is no surprise that soup has pride of place in Chinese cuisine, especially Cantonese cuisine.



One standout starter on the chef's menu is the poached fish fillet in fish stock with preserved vegetables and chili, a rich and flavorful fish and vegetable broth that has high levels of collagen and other healthy properties, making it a perfect combination of fish meat and smooth light broth. Cooked to perfection, it is appealing to the taste buds and not too heavy to overpower the meal.



After the starter and the main course, which includes pork, chicken and other seafood dishes, guests must try one of Chef Liu's signature yogurts. Made fresh every morning and served in the afternoon, the yogurt is the perfect balance between sweet and sour and refreshes as it cleanses the palate. No meal is complete without it. Ask for the blueberry yogurt. It is a crowd favorite.



For Chef Liu, food is more than just a meal to fill you up. It is "a satisfaction of life."



"I select my dishes to give guests the feeling and comradery of home when they eat in my restaurant," he said, and any guest to his restaurant is sure to agree.