Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"I helped him find a job so he invited me to have dinner. No one forced him to drink that much."So said a man surnamed Ma whose friend surnamed Li drunk heavily at dinner and died in the hospital. That night Li bought some premium alcohol to celebrate a job that Ma introduced to him and drank a lot during the celebration. However, Li drank so much that he felt uncomfortable and bent over the desk. When Ma realized that Li had passed out, he sent him to the hospital, but it was too late. Li's family sued Ma and asked him to compensate 480,000 yuan ($71,132) at the court in Haidian district. Several days ago, the court rejected Li's family's request. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)