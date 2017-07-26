DPRK's vice foreign minister visits Philippines

The Vice Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Choe Hui Chol visited the Philippines on Wednesday, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The purpose of the visit is to discuss preparations for DPRK foreign minister's participation at next week's meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) Regional Forum, the statement said.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano told a news conference that the delegation met with senior officials from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.
He said he is looking forward to meeting the DPRK foreign minister next week. "(The visit) is just consistent with our hosting ASEAN with consultations," Cayetano said.
The Philippines is the chair of ASEAN this year.
The regional forum is an important one for security dialogue in Asia. It draws ASEAN members and ASEAN dialogue partners together to discuss security issues of the Asia Pacific region.