China renews orange alert for heat wave

China's meteorologists renewed an orange alert on Wednesday as a heat wave persists in southern parts of the country.



On Wednesday, in areas south of the Yangtze River, on the Jianghuai Plain and Sichuan Basin, temperature may hit 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).



Some areas may see temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius.



The NMC advised people in affected regions to take precautions against heat stroke and fires, including avoiding outdoor activities.



China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

