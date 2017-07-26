Afghan forces recapture district in northern province

Afghan forces after fierce fighting recaptured Kohistanat district in northern Faryab province from Taliban militants on Tuesday's night, Defense Ministry said in a statement released in Maimana on Wednesday.



"The National Defense and security forces launched counter-operations early Tuesday and recaptured Kohistant district late Tuesday night," the statement said.



Taliban militants have run away after suffering huge casualties including 23 deaths and several more injured, the statement asserted.



The armed militants who overrun the headquarters of Kohistanat district on Sunday have yet to make comment on the situation.

