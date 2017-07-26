Afghan soldiers feared killed in attack on army outpost in Kandahar: source

Several Afghan troops were feared killed and many others injured after Taliban attacked an army outpost in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar overnight, a local source said on Wednesday.



Heavy clashes started when dozens of armed militants stormed the military post in Karz Ali locality, Khakrez district, roughly at 10:00 p.m. local time Tuesday, the source told Xinhua anonymously.



He said fighting continued until early Wednesday morning and reinforcement forces arrived at the outpost following the attack in the remote district, north of provincial capital Kandahar city.



The initial information showed that 25 troops were killed and nine others wounded while a number of the soldiers went missing after the attack, the source said, adding that "about 70 soldiers and officers were stationed in the compound."



Several militants were also killed and wounded during the gun battle, but their number could not be exactly specified as they evacuated their casualties, according to the source.



The attackers also seized a handful of weapons and ammunition from the targeted post in the province, 450 km south of Kabul.



Zia Durrani, provincial police spokesman, when approached by Xinhua confirmed the fighting, saying details about the incident will be shared with media later on the day by army officers.



The clash came as the war-weary Afghans have been witnessing a surge in attacks by Taliban fighters and Islamic State (IS) affiliates across the country recently.



The Taliban has been on the rampage since April when they launched a so-called annual rebel offensive in different places in Afghanistan, including the capital of Kabul, killing and injuring hundreds.

