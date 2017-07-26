Leo and Kate will be your date, for the right price

Ever yearned to swap tales of the sea with Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?



Well strap on your life jacket, because the pair are auctioning off a private dinner in their exclusive company for charity, a spokesman for the actor told AFP on Tuesday.



The glamorous date - planned for a restaurant of the winner's choice in New York City in the fall - is among several lots being offered at the star-studded Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gala in the French resort of Saint-Tropez on Thursday.



The environmentally minded charity raised $45 million during its auction in 2016, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.



Oscar winners DiCaprio, 42, and Winslet, 41, played star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose in James Cameron's 1998 retelling of the sinking of the Titanic, and were reunited in 2009 as a warring couple in Revolutionary Road.



While saving the planet has been DiCaprio's preoccupation for years, Winslet is involved with charities helping autistic children, as well as organizations for the homeless and disadvantaged people with cancer.





