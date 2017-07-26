Laos to submit movies for Oscars for 1st time

Laos will submit two movies "At the Horizon" and "Dearest Sister" for the 90th Oscars Award or Academy Award next year, Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on Wednesday.



This is the first time for Laos to submit films for Oscar Award competition.



The selection of the Lao films for the international competition has been made by the Film Producer Committee of Laos and Lao experts in the movie industry.



Dearest Sister is a Lao horror film that has been screened in more than 24 countries worldwide. At the Horizon, which has already won four awards including Best Movie, Best Director, Best Male Actor and Best Original Soundtrack at the Lao Entertainment Awards, was made by the Lao New Wave Cinema Productions Co., LTD.

