Iran warns fresh US sanctions harm nuclear deal implementation

A senior Iranian official said Wednesday the fresh sanctions by the US against Iran will have adverse impacts on the "successful" implementation of the nuclear deal, official IRNA news agency reported.
Given the US commitments, "they should have implemented the JCOPA with goodwill and in constructive atmosphere, and they should have avoided the measures which might have (negative) impacts on the successful implementation of the deal," Abbas Araqchi, senior Iranian nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister, was quoted as saying.
However, the recent move of the US congress to impose sanctions on Iran runs counter to the US commitments, Araqchi told reporters.
"Iran will definitely respond to the US hostile move," he noted.
The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that will slap tougher sanctions on Russia, Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Sanctions against Iran is in response to Tehran's growing missile program.
Iranian officials have repeatedly said Iran maintains its right to respond to the US if the latter does not comply with the nuclear deal.
On Friday, Araqchi told media in Austria's capital Vienna that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal should be fully implemented in all aspects, and Tehran is not satisfied with the US because of the sanctions imposed on Iran over its ballistic missile program.
During his US presidential campaign, Donald Trump
quarrelled with the Iranian nuclear deal which was achieved during the Barack Obama Administration. The Trump Administration is now reviewing US policy on Iran.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that new US sanctions contravene the nuclear deal after a lot of diplomatic efforts made with world major countries in 2015.
Iran and six world powers, namely Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, reached an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue in July 2015, which put Tehran on the path of sanctions relief but with more strict limits on its nuclear program.