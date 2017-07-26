Hangzhou citizen crosses Xin'an River using 2 bamboo poles

Fang Shuyun, 52, a native of Hangzhou City, crosses Xin'an River using two bamboo poles in Meicheng Town, Jiande, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 26, 2017. Fang learned the trick from fellow townsfolk when he was a kid, and perfected the skill over years. Now he becomes the only one who can perform the trick in town. (Xinhua/Huang Xiao)

