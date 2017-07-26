Macao to hold int'l music festival

The 31st Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 30, with top musicians and ensembles coming from different countries and regions to offer 20 performances, the special administrative region's cultural department said on Wednesday.



According to Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau, this year's festival will take Rising Stars as theme and invite musicians and ensembles from Italy, South Africa, Germany, Russia, the United States, Austria, Portugal, South Korea, the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.



In order to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Umberto Giordano, the festival will kick off with the production of Teatro Regio di Torino to present Girodano's four-acts opera Andrea Chenier, which narrates the love story between patriotic poet Chenier and the noblewoman Maddalena during the times of the French Revolution.



Contemporary conductor Andris Nelsons will lead internationally renowned the Vienna Philharmonic in the interpretation of Beethoven, Strauss and Wagner's classics in the closing concerts, showcasing the Austro-German essence and delicate Vienna music.



This edition of the MIMF will also invite a number of international rising stars, including Novus String Quartet, one of the leading chamber ensembles in South Korea which won numerous international awards, presents maestros' works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Ravel, among other composers.



Besides, acclaimed conductor Paavo Jarvi and Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen together will bring a soul-stirring evening dedicated to Beethoven. Portuguese Guimaraes String Quartet will takes the audience on a musical journey through the periods of classicism, romanticism and up to the 20th century. South-African Soweto Gospel Choir, skilled in showcasing the diversity and depth of soulful songs, will sing, dance and drum in their culturally unique way, showcasing the beauty of pure voices.

