Hukou Waterfall closed for heavy rain

The Hukou Waterfall has been closed to visitors after heavy rain in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said Wednesday.



Heavy rain has fallen in the northern parts of Shaanxi since Tuesday night and caused floods in some areas. Rain will continue for the next three days, according to local weather department.



The Yellow River flood control headquarters has issued a high alert and demanded that the waterfall scenic area be closed to visitors.



The Hukou Waterfall is the only yellow waterfall on the Yellow River and the second largest waterfall in China. Its width, usually 30 meters, increases to 50 meters during flood season.

