Skoda facing China challenge

Skoda exhibition zone at an auto show in Shanghai Photo: IC





Skoda might need some serious efforts to relive its glorious days in China.



"I don't even know if Skoda is a domestic brand or a foreign one. I don't think I would buy one. I just don't trust a brand that I don't know," a Beijing resident in his late 20s said on Monday.



That remark from a self-proclaimed auto industry enthusiast, who would only give his surname as Wang, summarized the major issue the Czech-based company has been facing in the world's largest auto market by sales.



Skoda, which is owned by Germany's Volkswagen Group, began production in China in 2007 through Volkswagen's joint venture with Shanghai-based SAIC Motor.



Skoda has been performing well in China and has ambitious plans for the market, including a focus on sports utility vehicles (SUVs), one of the fastest-growing segments in the market.



However, the company is facing growing doubts from Chinese consumers, who, in addition to being unfamiliar with the brand, raised concerns over its cars' quality issues and designs.



According to a ranking on 12365auto.com, a Beijing-based industry site that tracks consumers' satisfaction of cars, Skoda's popular sedan Octavia received the most complaints as of Tuesday night. Chinese consumers have filed a total of 1,201 complaints on the website, mostly regarding quality issues with the model.



Most of the complaints are related to the Skoda Octavia's brake system, transmission system and engine, which, experts say, are key factors for a consumer when they are thinking about what car to buy. Some complained that the car had an "unusual smell and noise."



One complaint on 12365auto.com filed on June 28 claimed that there was an "unusual noise" coming from the engine of a 2013 model of the Octavia and that the automaker ignored a request to repair it for more than two years. The complaint also listed "service attitude" as an unsatisfactory factor.



Another owner of the 2017 version of the Octavia said in a separate complaint that the car had several issues, including malfunctions in the engine, transmission and electrical system.



"Obviously, quality is what matters most in a car, but I think nowadays, more and more people are looking for better, more fashionable designs as well," a Beijing taxi driver surnamed Yang told the Global Times Tuesday. "Before I bought this car, I looked up Skoda Octavia. Frankly, I feel there has been no change in its design."



The taxi driver further noted that Skoda cars are not well positioned in the Chinese market.



"If you compare it to foreign cars, I think Skoda is not on the same level as Volkswagen, and if compared to domestic cars, Skoda cars are too expensive," Yang said. "I think Skoda is just in an awkward position."



When told that the car company was owned by Volkswagen but based in the Czech Republic, Yang also questioned whether Skoda was a German brand.



"That's the problem, I think most people don't know much about Czech cars but they trust German cars," he said, noting that though Volkswagen owns the company, "it's not the same."



'Disappointing' decisions



All of these issues have led to a recent slump in Skoda's performance in the Chinese market, according to a former Skoda dealer.



"I started selling Skoda cars in 2007. [I was] definitely a pioneer in China, but I never expected to become a martyr," the dealer surnamed Jia was quoted by the Beijing Evening News in a report on July 18 as saying.



Jia said Skoda had its moment of glory around 2008, when the Octavia car became extremely popular among Chinese consumers.



"I was originally counting on making some money, but Volkswagen made some disappointing decisions that led to a shortage in supply when the market was hot," Jia recalled.



"It's not that [SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co] didn't have enough capacity, it's simply because the factory give a lot of its capacity to Octavia's competitor the Volkswagen Lavida, because selling one Lavida would generate 10,000 yuan ($1,480) more profit than an Octavia," he explained.



In addition, Skoda lacked a sound sales strategy at the time, when prices were set too high and there were barely any major discounts.



"Now they will easily cut 30,000 yuan on an Octavia, but the effect is not as great anymore. It's too late," he said.



However, it was the declining quality that ultimately drove Jia out.



"As new models were launched, the automaker seemed to prove through its actions that [quality] was getting worse and worse each year," Jia added.



Repeated attempts to reach Skoda for comments were unsuccessful as of press time.



With all these problems, Skoda sales in China have been on the decline this year, according to the latest data.



In the first six months of this year, overall sales for Skoda in the Chinese market declined 8.1 percent year-on-year to 134,000 units, according to a report on domestic news site sohu.com on July 20.



Aiming high



This poor performance comes while Skoda is aiming high in its biggest single market, with ambitious plans in segments such as SUVs.



Last year, Skoda announced that it would take an undisclosed stake in the Volkswagen-SAIC joint venture as part of a plan to expand its SUV lineup. Together with other partners, Skoda will invest 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) over the next five years to introduce more models including SUVs and new-energy vehicles (NEVs).



Skoda has so far launched several SUV models in the Chinese market, including the Kodiaq, Yeti, Rapid Spaceback and an SUV version of the Octavia.



In terms of NEVs, the automaker plans to launch four models by 2019 through its investment in SAIC Volkswagen.



"Skoda is now focused on SUVs and I think they have been doing okay in sales," an industry insider based in Beijing, who requested anonymity due to her relationship with Skoda, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"With regards to quality issues, I think it's just a difference in technology. I think there is not much difference among cars nowadays," the insider noted.



She noted that the entire global car industry is going through a tough time, not just Skoda.



The Beijing Evening News pointed out in its report that "none of the models on the market can reach perfection… nevertheless, what Skoda is facing is learning how to treat consumers' complaints seriously and finding ways to keep them satisfied."