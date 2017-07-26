China reaffirms position on Dalai Lama's visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang on Wednesday reaffirmed China's position on the Dalai Lama's visits to foreign countries.



Lu told a daily news briefing in Beijing that Tibet-related issues concern China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying that "we urge countries concerned to respect China's core interests and make the right decisions."



It is reported that Botswana on Tuesday confirmed it will allow the Dalai Lama to visit next month.



Lu said China never intervenes in the internal affairs of other countries, nor will it allow other countries to harm its core interests.

