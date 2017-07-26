World's first floating wind farm installed in Scotland

The world's first full-scale floating wind farm has taken shape off the northeast coast of Scotland, according to a BBC report.



The Peterhead wind farm, known as Hywind, is located in Peterhead of Aberdeenshire and is a pilot project which will bring power to 20,000 homes.



The old technology of the offshore wind farm usually fixes the base on the seabed while the new one can generate electricity in deep waters, where traditional technologies can not reach.



As a revolutionary technology, the turbines can operate in water up to a kilometer deep, BBC reported.



The output from the new turbines is expected to equal or surpass generation from current ones, manufacturer Statoil said.



While the new turbines are very expensive to make, Statoil expects the costs to drop dramatically once the new technology is used widely in the world, especially in Japan and the United States, where waters are deep.



One giant turbine has moved into place, while four others will also be properly installed in place by the end of the month.

