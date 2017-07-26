5 killed, 10 injured in south China traffic accident

Five people were killed and another 10 injured in a highway collision in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Wednesday.



The accident happened at round 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on the highway linking Nanning, the regional capital, with Qinzhou.



A Mercedes with no license plate collided with a minivan. Without putting out any warning signs, the drivers stopped on the highway to take pictures and argue. A truck then hit on the minivan, causing the casualties.



There were 13 people in the minivan, including 5 children, when the accident happened. The truck had two people onboard.



Rescue work is ongoing.

