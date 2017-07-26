Island country promotes new priority travel destinations

Indonesia intends to develop 10 priority travel destinations that the country hopes will draw mass tourism away from Bali to other less-known regions as part of its ambitious target to increase inbound tourism to 20 million by 2019."China is one of the big targets for Indonesia to get more tourists," Siti N. Mauludiah, Consul General in Indonesia to Shanghai, told the Global Times, explaining that Chinese tourist arrivals to Indonesia increased after the Indonesia government granted China a Visa Free policy in 2015.In 2016, China became the third-important tourism market for Indonesia after Malaysia and Singapore with 1.7 million arrivals. To attract Chinese tourists, the Indonesia government is currently training their students to learn Putonghua, Mauludiah said.The new 10 priority destinations aim to present a more diversified natural and cultural side of Indonesia, which boasts over 17,000 islands and 300 distinct native ethnicities.Jakarta offers marine excursions; 1.5 hours away by air, Tanjung Kelayang is the perfect getaway for honeymooners with its turquoise water and breathtaking panorama of granite beaches.About 160 km away from Jakarta, Tanjung Lesung is a laid-back stretch of soft white sandy beaches with activities like scuba diving, mountain biking and golfing.Bromo Tengger Semeru is the largest volcanic region on Java island, where one can visit the national park via hiking, jeep or horse to watch plumes of smoke coming from Mount Semeru, an active volcano 3,676 meters above sea level.Borobudur Temple is an icon of Indonesian cultural heritage. Located on the island of Java, the magnificent temple is one of the world's biggest Buddhist monuments."We have distinctive features from other Southeast Asia countries," said Mauludiah, adding that the Indonesia government is currently investing in infrastructure, such as building roads, airports, hotels and hospitals, at each of the new priority destinations.

The ancient Borobudur Temple is an icon of Indonesian cultural heritage.

Belitung Island in Indonesia is a perfect beach getaway. Photos: CFP and courtesy of indonesia-tourism.com