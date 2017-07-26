Food delivery apps seek whistleblowers

Ele.me, a takeout food delivery service app, is calling on the public to help catch "bad delivery drivers" by launching a tracking system that allows anyone to report traffic violations by using the number painted on the side of their delivery bikes.



The company, along with Shanghai traffic police, used the recent Traffic Security Day to promote road safety among Shanghai's food and express delivery industry, Shanghai Morning Post reported.



The company is also encouraging residents to upload traffic violation evidence such as pictures and videos to its reporting platform, which they will reward with a digital hongbao.



The company is also working with traffic police by launching a "traffic safety score card" on July 12. Traffic police can deduct points from the score card if they find a driver violating the rules. Running red lights or driving in the opposite direction, for example, will cost 6 points. Once the card accumulates to 12 points, drivers must attend training.



About 98 percent of all bikes used by Ele.me are licensed, though some still are not, and thus prohibited to ride on the road. Representatives from McDonald's, Pizza Hut, SF Express and Meituan also attended the road safety campaign.



Global Times

