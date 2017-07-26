Missing children found at Shanghai railway stations

Shanghai railway stations received 165 missing child reports this summer, according to the Shanghai railway department. All children have been found.



Since the start of summer vacation, Shanghai Railway Station, Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station have received dozens of missing child reports on a daily basis, said the police.



Railway police asked parents to take good care of their children while traveling, as many youth tend to get separated or lost at security checkpoints, ticket machines, restrooms and while shopping.





