Listening to voice from West Lake of China

Xie Shuangcheng, vice mayor of Hangzhou

The West Lake of Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province





GT: On the occasion of 45th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-German diplomatic relations and the G20 Hamburg Summit, what is the biggest achievement of this visit of your delegation?



Xie: I was very delighted to visit Germany after the G20 Hamburg Summit, and have achieved a lot. Our delegation participated in the G20 Sino-German Business and Investment Summit and signed cooperation agreements on the center of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from Hangzhou, Germany and other regions of Europe. And we also signed a project on bilateral health cooperation, which is the first health-themed Sino-German cooperation project, following those in auto industry, technology, medical care and other fields since the German automaker Volkswagen set foot in the Chinese market in 1984.



We also took part in the third Sino-German Digital Technology Leader Summit, during which over 200 high-level executives from leading Chinese and German enterprises in the field of Internet, e-commerce and intelligent manufacturing including Hangzhou-based Alibaba Group Holding and German Digital Group, discussed the development trend of digitalization in the two countries and the sectors in which China and Germany can strengthen mutual cooperation. Entrepreneurs from both sides reached many common grounds on the theme of "Integration and Digitalization - Creating Cross-border Trade in the Digital World." The first two summits were held in Hangzhou.



Besides, the delegation attended an economic and trade promotion conference held in Dusseldorf, Germany, and the inauguration of the Dusseldorf liaison office of the Hangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone. We have now set up Hangzhou's liaison office in the most economically competitive region in Germany, which is set to further the communication and cooperation between enterprises in Hangzhou and Germany.



During our last stay in Germany, we visited the speaker of Frankfurt's legislative body, the city's vice mayor and other officials and business representatives, exchanging views on strengthening bilateral cooperation on information economy, e-commerce, intelligent manufacturing and exhibition industry, and reached common ground on expanding the scale of personnel exchanges.

GT: At the time of this year's Hamburg G20 Summit, people were feeling nostalgic for the Hangzhou G20 Summit held last year. As the organizer of the Hangzhou G20 Summit, what is your take on this?



Xie: Hamburg is similar to Hangzhou, sharing beautiful scenery, long history and a developed economy. The rich resources of green land, parks, forest and water make Hamburg one of the most scenic cities in Germany. This year, Hamburg received the "relay baton" from the hands of Hangzhou, the host city of the G20 Summit last year. I want to say thanks for the efforts and achievements that the Hamburg G20 Summit has made. I look forward to further communication and cooperation between the two cities in broader areas including economy and trade, investment, tourism and humanities. We can learn from each other to achieve joint development.

GT: The German federal government has recently approved a resolution to enlarge the veto power in some cases, the aim of which is to avoid leakage of crucial knowledge and technology through preventing foreign capital especially Chinese capital from acquiring German firms. What influence the resolution will have on the future acquisition of German firms by Hangzhou's entrepreneurs and on the bilateral cooperation?



Xie: It's hard for me to express my opinion because I have not seen the full version of the resolution and its background. But I believe, as the defender and leader of globalization, Germany is bound to comply with the spirit of the Hangzhou G20 Summit and the Hamburg Summit, and will continue to play a positive role in creating an innovative, dynamic, connected and tolerant world economy together with most countries including China.



