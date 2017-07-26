German business alarmed by new possible US sanctions against Russia

Volker Treier, head of international trade at the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), voiced concerns on Wednesday that German firms could be adversely affected by new US sanctions against Russia.The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a legislative draft which would lead to stricter economic sanctions against Russia, Iran and DPRK. The law still has to pass the Senate and be signed by US President Donald Trump in order to be enacted.Nonetheless, Treier expressed worries that wording of the legislation could harm the economic prospects of businesses outside of the US including in Germany.Important projects to ensure energy supply in Germany could be frozen if German firms were no longer allowed to cooperate with Russia on the construction of gas pipelines."That would heavily affect the German economy was well," Treier warned. He called on the European Commission to demand a clarification from Washington and prevent that new US sanctions against Russia applied to firms in different countries."The impression remains that the US side is prioritizing its own economic interests," Treier added with view to the US oil and gas industry.German business representatives had warned ahead of the vote in the US House of Representatives that long-standing cooperation on energy supply between Germany and Russia could be threatened by new sanctions. Both the construction of new pipelines such as Nordstream 2 and Blue-Stream, as well as the maintenance of existing infrastructure were at risk.