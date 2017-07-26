Beijing village bans door-to-door parcel deliveries

Officials have banned couriers from entering a Beijing village after a local child was struck by a delivery vehicle, media reported Monday.



Couriers and their vehicles are no longer allowed in Baimiao village, Changping district, according to the rule which went into effect Friday.



With local parcel pick-up points also sh3ut down, residents of Baimiao - registered population around 1,800 - will have to walk to the village's west entrance to meet with waiting delivery workers.



A village committee member explained the ban aims to protect residents from reckless courier drivers after a local child was hit by a delivery vehicle.



However, local residents are still not happy with the change. "What kind of rule is this?" said a villager surnamed Jin.



The Beijing Morning Post

