China boasts one tenth of world's plant species: statistics

China is home to one tenth of world's plant species, according to statistics released at the ongoing 19th International Botanical Congress(IBC).



China has more than 34,000 species of higher plants, ranking third in the world. It is also top in the world with over 2,200 species of ferns.



IBC is being held in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province.



"The congress is held in China because of China's abundant resources of wild plants, rapid development of botanical technology, and economic strength," said Ge Song, secretary-general of the organizing committee of 19th International Botanical Congress.



China has been developing awareness of botanical technology and biodiversity, establishing 2,740 natural reserves, 14.8 percent of the country's land area.



About 6,000 delegates from nearly 100 countries and regions attended this year's conference.



The world's top meeting of botanists has been held every six years since 1900.

