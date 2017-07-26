Anti-corruption novel on Amazon bestseller list

An anti-corruption novel became one of the best-selling new books in China in the first half of 2017, according to Amazon China on Wednesday.



"In the Name of the People" by Zhou Meisen was published in January. It focuses on power struggles between government officials and their ingenious schemes for embezzling money and lining their own pockets.



The electronic version topped the list of highest earning ebooks at the Amazon Kindle store.



Amazon China attributed sales of the novel to a TV adaptation in late March, which drew enormous public attention.



Three months after the TV broadcast, sales of hardback and electronic edition were respectively 12 times and 24 times more than three months prior before the screening.

