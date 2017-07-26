College rolls out melon giveaway to beat heat

As temperatures climb this summer, a college in Zhengzhou, Henan Province helped teachers and students beat the heat by giving away 30 tons of watermelons on Monday.



Viral photos circulating on social media show teachers and students distributing the watermelons from a campus dance hall that had been filled with the free fruit.



The watermelons were purchased by the college's board chairman from needy students' families as part of an annual tradition at the school.



Social media users sulked and salivated over the college's charitable move.



"That's how other people's colleges are," commented Sina Weibo user "Piaomixuan."



Another Weibo user relished in the sight by reminding how watermelon prices are currently rising in Japan.



"With one melon costing around 296 yuan, Japanese would go crazy seeing so many watermelons," the netizen wrote.



Sina Photo

