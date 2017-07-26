Suspects siphon cash from sellers in QR code switch scam

Merchants at a South China market who found their QR codes replaced Sunday are the latest victims of increasing mobile payment switch-and-scan scams across China.



Around a dozen vendors at a market in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported their QR code - which customers scan to pay with mobile payment platforms such as WeChat and Alipay - had been replaced.



Instead of going to the seller, cash from transactions was siphoned straight to the accounts of suspects, media reported.



A victim of the scam, surnamed Huang, said she became suspicious on Sunday morning when a customer paid her at her beef stall and she didn't receive confirmation on her phone.



"A sound goes off when someone pays me by Wechat," Huang told China News Agency.



Soon the other vendors found their QR codes had also been covered with new ones.



QR, or quick response codes - which appear as random patterns of small black squares to be scanned with a mobile phone - are difficult to differentiate at a single glance.



The scam highlights the security issues of QR codes and mobile payment among vendors both big and small as China increasingly moves toward a cashless society.



Local police are investigating the case.



China News Agency

