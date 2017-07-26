Chinese scientist calls for action to save last of softshell turtle species

With only three known Yangtze giant softshell turtles left in the world, a Chinese scientist is calling for action to save the species before it's too late.



According to a recent article published by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the species - which once flourished in China's Red River basin as late as the 1950s - hasn't been spotted in the wild in over a decade.



Efforts to breed the last male-female pair are currently underway at the Suzhou Zoo in East China's Jiangsu Province. The third turtle is in Vietnam.



Rao Dingqi, research fellow at Kunming Institute of Zoology of CAS and author of the article, is calling for authorities to crack down on illegal fishing in the Red River basin and make breeding programs a priority.



"It's high time that China launched protection and research work in concerted efforts with other countries," wrote Rao, adding that environmental protection is also imperative.



Weighing an average 115 kilograms, the Yangtze giant softshell turtle is easily recognizable but, as Rao points out, wasn't appropriately protected in China. The turtle wasn't included in the 1989 national endangered species list because of existing doubts in classification, which contributed to its demise, wrote Rao.



Overfishing, habitat loss and other human activities are also to blame, the article read.



Chinese Academy of Sciences

