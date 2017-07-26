Eight teams confirm participation in Asian Games tryouts for Pencak Silat

Athletes of Pencak Silat martial art from eight Asian teams will take part in Asian Games tryouts in Indonesia next year.



The tryouts are scheduled to be held in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta from February 10 to 14 of next year, secretary general of the Indonesia's Pencak Silat martial art association Erizal Chaniago said on Tuesday night.



"Eight Asian nations have confirmed their participation," he said.



Among them were Japan, South Korea, and Timor Leste, according to Chaniago.



The secretary general revealed that the association has invited 10 countries in the region to vie in the tryouts.



The Asian Games 2018 will be held in the Indonesia's capital and Palembang city of South Sumatra province from August 18 to September 2.



The country has set a target of the 8th to the 10th rank in the Games with 15 gold medals.

