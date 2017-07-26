Sneak preview: PLA’s advanced weaponry exhibit opens in Beijing

A Type 99A main battle tank is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo:81.cn)
A J-10 Fighter is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)
A WZ-10 attack helicopter is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)
An HQ-9 surface-to-air missile air defense system is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)
A PLZ05 155-mm self-propelled howitzer is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)
A Type 04A infantry fighting vehicle is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)