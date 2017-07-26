Sneak preview: PLA’s advanced weaponry exhibit opens in Beijing

Some advanced weaponry of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) are on display as part of an exhibition celebrating the 90th anniversary of the army’s founding at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. The exhibits will open to the public on July 27.

A Type 99A main battle tank is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo:81.cn)

A J-10 Fighter is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)

A WZ-10 attack helicopter is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)

An HQ-9 surface-to-air missile air defense system is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)

A PLZ05 155-mm self-propelled howitzer is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)

A Type 04A infantry fighting vehicle is displayed outside the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing. (Photo: 81.cn)