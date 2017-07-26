Figuratively Speaking

312.5b yuan
First-half railway investment in China, up 1.9 percent year-on-year, China Railway Corp said on Wednesday. Railway investment is expected to hit a new high in 2017.99.78b yuan
Revenue for China's gaming industry in the first six months this year, up 26.7 percent year-on-year, media reports said.80m
Estimated visitor arrivals for South China's Hainan Province in 2020, bringing more than 100 billion yuan in revenue, local authorities said.$1b
Loans domestic smartphone maker Xiaomi will receive within the next three years, Reuters reported on Wednesday.44
Major public-private partnership projects in the public sector this year, the National Development and Reform Commission
said.