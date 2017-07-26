Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/26 20:18:39
312.5b yuan

First-half railway investment in China, up 1.9 percent year-on-year, China Railway Corp said on Wednesday. Railway investment is expected to hit a new high in 2017.

99.78b yuan

Revenue for China's gaming industry in the first six months this year, up 26.7 percent year-on-year, media reports said.

80m

Estimated visitor arrivals for South China's Hainan Province in 2020, bringing more than 100 billion yuan in revenue, local authorities said.

$1b



Loans domestic smartphone maker Xiaomi will receive within the next three years, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

44

Major public-private partnership projects in the public sector this year, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

