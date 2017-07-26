Hyundai profit slumps in Q2

South Korean auto-maker Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit halved from a year earlier to 817 billion won ($729.14 million), its 14th straight year-on-year fall and the smallest amount since the first quarter of 2012.



Operating profit was 1.34 trillion won and sales stood at 24.31 trillion won.



Experts warned that the second half of 2017 will be challenging for the company as political headwinds hit sales in China and slow US demand persists.



The company is aiming to shore up its global sales through new models like its Kona small sport utility vehicle.





