CKI bids for Germany-based energy group

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings is a frontrunner to purchase German metering and energy management group Ista with bids totaling more than 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion), Reuters reported on Wednesday.



The offering is a reasonable price as the seller, private equity fund CVC, aims to sell the company for up to 5 billion euros. That figure translates to between 10.7 and 11.9 times Ista's expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year, which could reach 420 million euros, said the report.

