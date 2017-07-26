Spanish PM tells court he knew nothing about party financial issues

Spain's opposition parties are quick to criticize the testimony given by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who took the stand on Wednesday as a witness in a major graft trial.



Rajoy's one hour and 45 minute appearance as a witness in the trial, which is being held in San Fernando de Henares, made him the first ever serving Spanish prime minister to appear as a witness in a criminal trial.



The Gurtel trial is investigating a cash-for-favor scandal and the illegal financing of Rajoy's People's Party (PP) during the period 1999-2005.



However, despite having occupied a series of high-ranking positions in the party over the past 30 years, Rajoy told the court he knew nothing about its finances, saying he had only been occupied with political affairs.



"I never had anything to do with accounting ... All I worried about is that we had positive reports, because my responsibilities are political... I was a politician, I went to Parliament to defend positions," said Rajoy, whose performance was applauded by his own party.



A spokesperson for the PP said they were content with the prime minister's testimony, which they described as "convincing, answering all the questions and making clear his functions in the PP".



The PP spokesman in the Spanish Congress, Rafael Hernandez, said Rajoy had been "impeccable" in court, "showing his clear collaboration with justice".



Spain's opposition parties took the opposite view, with Socialists and left wing formation Podemos both highly critical of a man they accused of doing untold harm to Spain's image.



Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez said Rajoy's testimony showed the "corruption behind those who govern us" and that it damaged Spain's image abroad.



He said the only way out of the chaos was for Rajoy to "present his resignation to the King .... so as not to drag the image of Spaniards down with him".



Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias also attacked Rajoy saying his attitude in court showed the "shameful arrogance with which he treats the citizens".



Iglesias added he would call Sanchez to try and convince the Socialists to present a no-confidence vote.



Meanwhile the center-right party, Ciudadanos, whose votes allowed Rajoy to return to power in October 2016 were also unconvinced by the prime minister's performance.



Ciudadanos, spokesman Jose Manuel Villegas, said it was "surprising that Rajoy directed election campaigns without knowing anything about their budget or spending", adding that it was "sad" Rajoy had to appear in court to declare about the "illegal financing of his party".



Villegas said it was therefore imperative that Rajoy appeared in front of the Congressional Committee currently investigating PP finances.

