Wei Meng wins women's skeet at Chinese National Games

Wei Meng from Shandong province got 55 targets to claim the women's skeet title at the 13th Chinese National Games in central China's Yiyang county on Wednesday.



"It's difficult for me today. I'm the last one in final, if I got the same targets with others, I will be eliminated according to rules. So I tried my best to hold every chance," said the 28-year-old Wei, "My performance in qualification round was not good, so I must keep going. Fortunately, I entered the final."



Barcelona Olympic champion Zhang Shan, 49, got 54 targets for the silver medal, and Lu Min from Shanghai got the bronze medal with 45 targets.



"I'm satisfied with my performance, and I will go on shooting until young athletes eliminate me," said Zhang.



The 13th National Games will officially run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 8 in Tianjin, but trap and skeet shooting events were being held at Yiyang, a little county in central China's Henan province.

