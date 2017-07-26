Chinese visitors continue avoiding S.Korea amid rage over THAAD deployment

June marks the fourth straight month of decreasing Chinese visitors to South Korea, and experts said the country's sluggish tourism industry may not recover until the problem of the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system is solved.



The number of Chinese travelers to South Korea in June was 254,930, down 66.4 percent from the same period last year, data from the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) showed Tuesday.



The figure for the first half year of 2017 stood at 2.25 million, down 41 percent from the same period last year, according to KTO.



"The sharp fall in the number of Chinese visitors over the past few months can be mainly attributed to the THAAD event wreaking continuous havoc on bilateral relations," Lü Chao, an expert on Korean studies at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who took office on May 10, "has neither showed any clear attitude toward alleviating the political tension over THAAD by solving the problem together with the Chinese government nor taken any specific measures in this regard," he said.



South Korea has not rejected the anti-missile system, leaving China disappointed and angry. Given the current situation, potential Chinese travelers to South Korea will choose to take a wait-and-see strategy, according to Lü.



Another factor in the drop is that Chinese travelers are becoming wealthier and choosing to go to Europe, the US and other far-flung regions instead of neighboring countries, he said.



South Korea is struggling to fill the vacuum left by Chinese visitors by attracting more visitors from other countries like Japan and Southeast Asia, but it seems that the effect is disappointing.



The number of Japanese visitors to South Korea declined for the third straight month in June, down 6.9 percent from the same period last year, while the number of Southeast Asian visitors also decreased in June except those from Malaysia and Vietnam.