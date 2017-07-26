Albania counts on Bulgarian support on EU accession talks: president

Albania counts on Bulgaria's strong support for opening of membership negotiations into the European Union (EU) family," Albania's newly-elected president Ilir Meta told visiting Foreign Affairs Minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva on Wednesday.



One of the priorities of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2018 is to revive EU's enlargement policy.



Both officials agreed on further encouraging economic and trade exchanges and common regional projects of development.



Meta praised Bulgaria's role in maintaining good neighborly relations and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the context of initiatives and regional organizations for sustainability, development and Euro-Atlantic orientation of Western Balkan countries.



Meta and Zaharieva, who is also Bulgaria's deputy prime minister, agreed judicial reform was an important step toward consolidating institutions and fighting against corruption and organized crime.

