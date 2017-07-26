Capital market access to be expanded: CSRC

China's securities regulator said it would expand access to capital markets for all types of investors, while encouraging more long-term institutional participation in the financial domain.



In a report on its website on Wednesday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it would maintain "normalization" of IPOs, improve the mechanism for delisting shares from stock markets, and steadily expand the opening of China's capital markets.



"We must regulate and expand, in accordance with the law, the various channels for funds to enter the market, develop long-term institutional investors, [and] maintain and consolidate the momentum of positive development of the capital markets," it said.



The report on the CSRC's broad plans follows a once-in-five-years meeting of financial regulators and top leaders in Beijing this month that established priorities for financial market development in the coming years.

