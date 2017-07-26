Legislation for tenants’ rights

The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development is planning to boost renters' rights by legislating the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.



To protect the interests of tenants, the ministry will regulate things such as lease durations and prices. Tenants will gradually be granted equal rights in terms of basic public services, according to Xinhua.



The ministry is stepping up efforts with other government departments to diversify the supply of different categories of housing to meet market demand.



