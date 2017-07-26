Shanghai IPR protection center opens

Shanghai's first intellectual property protection center was set up Tuesday, which will work with the local intellectual property court to enhance intellectual property rights (IPR) protection.



The center will launch a "green pathway" to enable a faster examination of patents and decrease the approval time to less than 15 months from the original 30 months, said Lü Guoqiang, head of the Shanghai intellectual property administration.



A complaint channel will also be launched to investigate suspected violations of patents, trademarks and copyrights.