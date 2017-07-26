Bristol-Myers Squibb regimen

US-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Wednesday launched daclatasvir and asunaprevir, a direct-acting antiviral (DAA) regimen for the treatment of patients in China infected by genotype 1b chronic hepatitis C virus with or without compensated cirrhosis.



The drugs represent China's first and only all-oral DAA regimen, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.



After obtaining approval from the China Food and Drug Administration, the drugs became available on Tuesday in 121 hospitals, 548 pharmacies and direct-to-patient channels across the nation, said the statement.





