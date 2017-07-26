China Merchants Port a stake in Sri Lanka

China Merchants Port Holdings Co acquired an 85 percent stake in Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) in a deal worth about $974 million, the company announced Tuesday on its website.
HIPG will be granted by Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the government of Sri Lanka with the sole and exclusive rights to develop, manage and operate the port, according to an agreement that is scheduled to be signed on Saturday, the company noted.
The Hambantota Port is located on the southern coast of Sri Lanka, occupying a prime location within 10 nautical miles of the main shipping route from Asia to Europe and is also in a strategic position along the Belt and Road
initiative.
The addition of the Hambantota Port will provide a platform to achieve synergies between the two major ports in Sri Lanka - Colombo International Container Terminals and the Hambantota Port - unlocking the county's potential as a global maritime center, it said.