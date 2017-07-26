Moulin Rouge revival

Girls arrive to spend some time on the Terre Sacrée beach in Ajaccio on July 18. Photo: AFP
High-kicking dancers are enthralling full houses again at the Moulin Rouge and art lovers are swarming the Louvre as Paris enjoys a tourism revival after plummeting numbers brought on by terror attacks.
Tourists are increasingly refusing to give in to fear of being caught up in a jihadist attack, like the one that happened in November 2015 in the French capital.
In a tourism rival that began at the end of 2016, Paris saw a record 2.6 million foreign arrivals in the first four months of this year, which is a 19 percent increase from the same period in 2016.
Top Moulin Rouge official Jean-Victor Clerico shakes his head as he looks back on 2016, sometimes referred to as France's "black year," a time when his cavernous hall was only three-quarters full on an average night.
The world's most famous cabaret show enjoyed a brief uptick at one point, but a series of events - including national protests against labor reforms, bad weather and another terror attack in the southern city of Nice whereby a truck rampage claimed 86 lives - lead to "a complete wipe out of the recovery," Clerico said.
Since then, terror attacks have become more frequent and widespread, hitting not just France but also Belgium, Britain and Germany, sparking "a kind of fatalism," said Josette Sicsic, head of Touriscopie, a firm that tracks tourist behavior.
As 68-year-old American tourist Rinkie Pollack put it: "If it's your time, it's your time."
Visiting from San Diego, California, the retiree said, "There's nowhere in the world where you're safe."
Two young Asian women jump simultaneously for a souvenir picture near the Eiffel Tower at the Palais de Chaillot on Wednesday in Paris. Photo: AFP'The world has changed'
Terror attacks "are affecting tourism for shorter and shorter periods," Sicsic said, adding that people come to Paris telling themselves: "You have to be vigilant, because everyone is aware that the world has changed."
The tourism ministry expects a 5 to 6 percent increase in overall arrivals to France this year, which would be a new record of 89 million visitors.
At the end of March 2016, four and a half months after the Paris attack, tourism in the capital was at its lowest point.
The shootings and bombings of November 2015 left 130 people dead and prompted the government to impose a state of emergency - which is still in effect today after being renewed several times.
Some 14.5 million people visited the French capital overall in 2016, a drop of 5 percent from the previous year.
Last year's tourist numbers were also affected by political unrest as hundreds of thousands took to the streets of France in often violent protests against labor reforms.
In addition to this, a relentless series of robberies targeting Asians, especially Chinese nationals, have been a deterrent from tourism since 2013.
But it is Chinese tourists, as well as Americans, who are expected to set new records this year.
Clerico said "the fear dissipated a little" as attacks mounted in other European countries.
In March 2016, three coordinated suicide attacks in Brussels claimed 32 lives, while December of that same year saw a truck ramming into a Christmas
market in Berlin, killing 12 people.
The latest terror attack involving a vehicle was in London in June when a van mounted the sidewalk of London Bridge, killing 11.
Nicolas Lefebvre, director of the Paris Tourism Office, like Sicsic and Clerico, said he thought people were becoming inured to terrorism.
"The constant repetition of these types of events - there have been several in a few months, thankfully less deadly - has made them sort of part of the landscape, but it no longer stops people from imagining, thinking about or organizing a trip to Europe, and to Paris in particular," he said.'Seize the moment'
Sicsic said potential tourists have concluded that they "can be hit by a terrorist act in their country of origin or when traveling, [so] you can't keep boycotting Paris, London and so on."
Enjoying a salad on the terrace of a Champs-Elysees restaurant in Paris, 25-year-old Alexa Derby said she and her family have "felt pretty safe the whole time we've been here."
Derby, who works as a snorkel boat deckhand in Hawaii, added, "I mean it [terrorism] is definitely on your mind, but what are you going to do? Hide your whole life and not travel?"
South African housewife Susan Sobel, 64, visiting Paris for the second time since 2007, said, "You have to seize the moment and hopefully you'll be safe."
However, Britons are contributing less to the tourism recovery in France because of a factor that has nothing to do with terrorism: Their vote to leave the EU has dragged down the pound, making travel across Europe more expensive.
