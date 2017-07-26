Man labels Guo’s claim as fictitious

A man whom fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui had identified as "a relative of a senior official" denied that he is related to any high-level politician, calling Guo's statement that he possesses huge amount of wealth "fictitious."



Yao Qing, CEO of GI Technologies Co., told the Global Times that Guo's rumors had affected his life.



"Guo claimed that I come from a special background and am related to a senior official. He claimed that many 'white gloves' are holding shares on my behalf. I really don't think I deserve all that," Yao said.



White gloves are middlemen involved in money laundering activities through seemingly legitimate firms.



Yao said he originally came from Nanhui district in Shanghai and that before he went to college at the East China University of Political Science and Law in 1996, he had been living in rural areas in Nanhui.



Yao started to establish his own company in 2004 on business credibility investigation. He was hired by the controlling owners of GI Technologies, a couple named Gao Huaixue and Huang Wenzhi, to serve as the company CEO in 2016.



Yao said he does not possess any stocks of GI Technologies and was only appointed to serve in his current position at the company.



Guo previously said on Twitter that Yao controlled many companies in China that handle non-performing assets. Guo also alleged that Yao's GI Technologies held stocks in the Tianjin Anbu Shengli Petrol Engineering Technology Company and through the Tianjin company jointly held stakes in many firms with China Great Wall Asset Management Co. Guo went on to say that Yao "turned State assets into his personal assets."



Yao told the Global Times that GI Technologies had no business or any other exchanges with China Great Wall Asset Management. He noted that his company only handles the business of private firms and had not embezzled any State-owned assets.



According to police, Guo had acquired the so-called tip-off from a man named Chen Xiangjun in South China's Guangdong Province.



Chen confessed that he became a WeChat friend of Guo in March 2017 and photoshopped graphs and charts that he downloaded from the Internet to create a link between GI Technologies and China Great Wall Asset Management. Chen sent the material to Guo, claiming the information came from "special sources."



Guo paid Chen 50,000 yuan ($7,500) for his work, bank statements show.



Yao told the Global Times that Guo's stories had caused great damage to his reputation and the reputation of his company and his colleagues. He said he reserved the right to take legal action.



Guo fled China in 2014 and now lives in New York. The Interpol has issued a red notice for Guo, who is believed to be involved in several corruption scandals.



