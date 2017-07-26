Milan kick off European return

Brand-new side to start season in modest surroundings

A 20,000 capacity stadium with no roof and an old-­fashioned running track around the pitch will be the setting when AC ­Milan make their European return after a three-year absence on Thursday.



The seven-time European champions have spent 190 million euros ($221.45 million) in the current transfer window and coach Vincenzo Montella says he intends to make them one of the world's top five clubs.



But, as they enter the ­Europa League in the third qualifying round, Thursday's match away to Romania's Universitatea Craiova may be more of a reminder of how far they have fallen than a sign of possible success to come.



Craiova finished fifth in last season's Romania's Liga 1 and their transfer spending - a mere 225,000 euros according to specialist website transfermarkt.com - is a reminder of the harsh realities of European soccer away from the top clubs.



Thursday's match will be staged at the Municipal Stadium in Drobeta-Turnu Severin on the Serbian border, around 120 kilometers from their home base, as Craiova's main stadium is being rebuilt.



Milan's last European match was on March 14, 2014, when they were hammered 4-1 by ­Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in a Champions League round-of-16 second-leg match.



Recent years have been a tale of unsuccessful transfers and musical chairs in the coach's hot seat, where Montella is the fifth incumbent since Massimiliano Allegri departed in 2014.



The last four seasons have seen them finish eighth, ninth, seventh and sixth in Serie A, the last being just enough for them to squeeze into the ­Europa League.



Milan also made a habit of signing players past their peak and names such as Kaka, Fernando Torres, Michael Essien, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Alessio Cerci, Mario Balotelli and Mattia Destro have all come and gone without making an impact.



But there has been a dramatic change of direction since former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi agreed to sell the club to a Chinese-led consortium in a 740 million euro deal in April.



New signings have ­included Portuguese striker Andre Silva, Turkish midfielder and free-kick specialist Hakan Calhanoglu, Swiss left back Ricardo Rodriguez and Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia.



The most impressive of all has been central defender Leonardo Bonucci, a key part of Juventus' defense for the last seven seasons, although he and Biglia will not be available on Thursday.





