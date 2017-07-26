Shrews closer to dream

Shrewsbury Town have moved closer to becoming the first English club to reinstall safe standing in their stadium since it was banned in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster.



The third-tier League One team want to create a safe standing area, which would have a capacity of around 500, in their Montgomery Waters Meadow arena and their application has now been approved by the Sports Ground Safety Authority.



Shrewsbury are looking to raise up to 75,000 pounds ($98,000) to fund the cost of becoming the first all-seater stadium in England and Wales to introduce safe standing before the end of the 2017-18 season.



"We are a big step closer to our dream of becoming the first English Football League club to have a safe standing area with rail seats installed in a [currently] all-seater ­stadium," read a statement on Shrewsbury's official website.

