Turkey coach leaves job

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/7/26 23:23:39
Turkish national soccer team coach Fatih Terim has left his job two weeks after he was involved in a brawl in a west coast holiday town, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old former Fiorentina, AC Milan and Galatasaray boss, was seen in television footage fighting with a restaurant owner.

Turkish media said he and his sons-in-law left five men injured after the incident.

"The two sides agreed that it would be more healthy for both parties to part ways," TFF  said in the statement.



Posted in: SOCCER
blog comments powered by Disqus