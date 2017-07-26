Turkey coach leaves job

Turkish national soccer team coach Fatih Terim has left his job two weeks after he was involved in a brawl in a west coast holiday town, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said in a statement on Wednesday.



The 63-year-old former Fiorentina, AC Milan and Galatasaray boss, was seen in television footage fighting with a restaurant owner.



Turkish media said he and his sons-in-law left five men injured after the incident.



"The two sides agreed that it would be more healthy for both parties to part ways," TFF said in the statement.





