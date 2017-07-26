Chinese diver He retires

Chinese Olympic diving champion He Zi has reluctantly retired aged 26 citing a nagging foot injury and her joy at expecting to become a mother this year.



He, who won gold in the synchronized 3-meter springboard competition at the 2012 Olympic Games, said she had taken an 11-month break after the 2016 Rio Games. But she said on her Weibo account that her injury returned recently after a three-hour walk.



The diver earned a silver medal in Rio, but the moment is best remembered by the marriage proposal made by fellow Olympic medalist Qin Kai, also a diver, who got down on one knee just after she stepped off the podium.

