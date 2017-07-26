Nieto hurt in quad crash

Former motorcyling world champion Angel Nieto is in a "serious but not critical" condition in hospital in Ibiza after the quad bike the 70-year-old was riding collided with a car on Wednesday, Spanish media reported. They said Nieto, who won multiple titles in the 50cc and 125cc categories, struck his head when he was flung from his bike after it was hit from behind.



Nieto won 13 world titles in a career lasting from 1964 to 1986, but for superstitious reasons refers to his total as "12 plus one." His career total of 90 wins puts him third in the all-time rankings behind Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi.





