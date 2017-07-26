EU threatens to halt Poland’s voting rights if it fires Supreme Court judges

The EU warned Poland on Wednesday it would "immediately" move to suspend its voting rights in the bloc if it pushes ahead with a mass sacking of supreme court judges.



President Andrzej Duda's unexpected vetoing of two controversial reforms, including one targeting the supreme court, had not ended the risk to the independence of the Polish judiciary, said Brussels.



European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans has given Poland one month to reduce concern about the measures being pushed through by the right-wing government in Warsaw, or face sanctions.



The legal reforms have triggered mass street protests in Poland and raised fears for the rule of law in one of the EU's leading eastern former communist states.



"In this past week some things have changed in Poland - and some things have not," Timmermans told reporters after European Commissioners met on the issue for the second week in a row.



Dutchman Timmermans said he "must acknowledge and welcome that president Duda has announced his decision to veto two of the four laws" but noted that two had already passed, and that the government would keep trying to push through the others.



Timmermans said the EU "asks the Polish authorities not to take any measure to dismiss or force the retirement of supreme court judges. If such a measure is taken the commission is ready to immediately trigger the Article 7 procedure."



Article 7 is a never-before-used EU process designed to uphold the rule of law, a so-called "nuclear option" that can freeze a country's right to vote in meetings of EU ministers.



Separately, the European Commission will launch legal action against Poland over one of the reforms that did go through, targeting the country's common courts, Timmermans said.



Brussels and Warsaw have been at loggerheads over the legal changes ever since the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party took power in 2015 and announced reforms to Poland's constitutional court.





