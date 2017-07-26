Cowboys’ delusional owner values wins over moral behavior

One of the most compelling 2016-17 NFL narratives revolved around the Dallas Cowboys drafting diamond-in-the-rough quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth round, New England Patriots' Tom Brady style, then riding Prescott's talents to a 13-3 regular-season record. Life was full of sunshine and roses for "America's Team."



Until it wasn't. On July 17, multiple media sources reported that star running back Ezekiel Elliot had been involved in a late-night bar altercation. When added to previous allegations that Elliot publicly exposed a woman's breasts, physically abused an ex-girlfriend and openly visited a Seattle marijuana dispensary, these reports painted an ugly institutional picture.



Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis thinks that a lack of veteran leadership might be part of the problem. "That team, in terms of the core players, they're young guys," Bettis said of the Cowboys on NFL Network last week. "The quarterback is the same age [as Elliot] and you don't have that guy to pull him back and say, 'Hey, shut it down.'"



Not surprisingly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones challenged Bettis' statement, claiming that the team has a "high bar" in terms of moral behavior. This is complete and utter nonsense, of course, just as it was when the Cowboys signed convicted domestic abuser Greg Hardy in 2015. And when photos of Jones fondling strippers surfaced in 2014.



To be fair, sports fans generally care far more about competitive results than moral behavior. Former Chicago Blackhawks star Bobby Hull is widely known for savagely beating his wives, yet many fans still consider him an icon. Ray Lewis swept grisly murder charges from 2000 under the rug with an expensive, out-of-court settlement, yet the Baltimore Ravens built a statue in his honor nonetheless.



Unless the NFL decides to suspend Elliot, the Cowboys should be in the clear. But perhaps it would be wise for Jones to remember this paraphrased axiom: It is better to remain ­silent and have people think you are a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.



The author is a Chicago-based freelance writer. robvogtwriting@gmail.com

